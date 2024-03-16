Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With second-placed Barnet defeated 1-0 at Woking, the Spireites would have gone up on Saturday but they could only manage a 2-2 draw at Oldham Athletic.

The Blues are 24 points clear at the top and have a far superior goal dfference so it is as good as done, but not officially. They could win it on Tuesday night wihout even playing if Barnet drop points against Eastleigh. Or Town could seal it themselves when they travel to Halifax on Wednesday night.

Chesterfield fought back from 2-0 down against Oldham at Boundary Park in the lunchtime kick-off but only a win would have seen them promoted.

Joe Quigley celebrates his goal. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The Latics were 2-0 up after 23 minutes after former Spireite Andy Dallas was brought down by Harry Tyrer and James Norwood scored the resulting penalty. Another ex-Town man, Dan Gardner, then raced through to double the lead.

Bailey Hobson, who was Chesterfield’s best player, halved the deficit four minutes later on his first league start and then he won a penalty in the second-half which Quigley converted just after the hour-mark.

Both sides hit the crossbar in the second-half but there was to be no winner in a breathless encounter.

There were four changes from the win against Oxford City on Tuesday night with Darren Oldaker, Hobson, Michael Jacobs and Quigley replacing Ollie Banks, Liam Mandeville, Armando Dobra and Will Grigg, who made up a very attacking bench. There was also a change in formation from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-2-1 with Hobson and Jacobs playing behind Quigley.

Oldham were tipped to be up there with Chesterfield this season but they went into this game 33 points worse off and one place outside the play-off positions.

The reverse fixture had been spicy and controversial and there was an electric atmosphere at Boundary Park, including 1,700 Spireites in the sold-out away end.

Oldham led after 13 minutes when Dallas beat the offside trap and was then brought down by Tyrer, who was booked, and Norwood tucked away the spot-kick.

Ten minutes later, it was 2-0. Again the hosts exploited Chesterfield’s high defensive line and a counter-attack allowed Gardner to run through and finish. He didn’t celebrate against his old club.

But four minutes later, against the run of play, Hobson slotted in for his first goal for Chesterfield after being played in by Quigley.

Both teams went close to finding the net again. Norwood glanced a header just over, while Jamie Grimes also saw a header on target saved.

The game became scrappy towards half-time and Oldham almost got a third when Tyrer was forced to save from Mark Kitching’s long-range strike and then he later had to parry from Dallas.

Overall, the Latics deservedly had the advantage at the break and will probably have been disappointed to only have a slim lead. They had been sharper in their pressing, had won more duels and had the better chances.

But with the match still in the balance and with the attacking talent on Chesterfield’s bench, it set-up the second-half just nicely.

Oldham started on the front-foot after the break and they came close to scoring again when Nathan Sheron’s looping header crashed against the woodwork. Moments later, Grimes made a superb last-ditch block to deny Dallas.

With Oldham on top, Chesterfield made a double change on 55 minutes as Dobra and Ryan Colclough replaced Mike Jones and Jacobs. And Dobra almost made an instant impact but his excellent curling strike smacked the crossbar.

But Chesterfield drew level on 62 minutes when Hobson was hauled down after a determined run into the box and Quigley made no mistake with the spot-kick.

The match nearly swung back towards Oldham but Dallas dragged a shot wide when well-positioned in the area.

Tom Naylor and Dobra came close late on to giving Chesterfield the win they needed but the points were shared. But it’s only a matter of days before they will be celebrating.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones (Colclough, 55), Oldaker, Naylor; Hobson (Mandeville, 74), Jacobs (Dobra, 55); Quigley.