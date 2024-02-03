Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from James Berry, Liam Mandeville and Will Grigg secured a sixth straight league victory and extended their lead at the top to 19 poiints and they still have two games in hand.

On the big gap at the top, Webb said: “We have got to make sure that the players don’t for one minute believe that we are there or for one minute take their foot off their gas. The last few remaining games of a season become very nervy. We have got to remain professional, keep playing well and keep reacting to setbacks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Spireite Paul McCallum was sent off for the hosts before half-time for his second bookable offence with the Blues already 1-0 up.

Danny Webb.

On playing against 10-men, Webb said: “A lot of cliches come out when you play against 10-men but I think it did make things more comfortable for us. I don’t really buy into the theory that it is hard to play against 10-men, I don’t think it makes it easy, but you would rather play against 10 than 11. But the boys dealt with the expectation of winning the game really well.”

On the performance, Webb continued: “Harry Tyrer made a good save at 0-0 and from there we built, we looked less nervous around the pitch, we grew into the game and we made good decisions.

“I think it was more about what we did, we tried to put them to the sword, it was frustrating at times, but we were ruthless. It is disappointing not to get the clean sheet but to come down to Eastleigh and get a really big three points, along with the other results, it is a good day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To get in and see the other scores and see you are 19 points clear is a cracking return at this stage.”

Leading 1-0 at the break, Town scored two late goals to give them some breathing space.

Webb said: “I thought the players were so calm, disciplined, we kept our shape, kept trying to grind them down and we did. It was the performance of a team having a really good time but a team that knows that that good time could come to an end if they take their foot off the gas.

“That is why we are impressed with this team because they are so professional and grounded. They don’t get too high when they are playing well or too low when they are left out.