The table-topping Spireites go into the game 11 unbeaten while the sixth-placed Mariners have lost six of their last seven.

"The rivalry is quite clear between the two clubs so it is a little bit of a one-off in that sense,” Rowe said.

"Form goes out of the window when it is a sell-out or near a sell-out.

Chesterfield head to Blundell Park on Saturday.

"They have got some very good players in their squad and no way should they be on a run like they are but it can happen to anybody.

"They are going to change that tide at some change and we have got to make sure they are not going to change it on us.

"They thought they had change the tide against Southend but they have had two losses since so that will be disappointing for Paul, I’m, sure.

"But he is a very experienced manager, they have got experience running through their team, so it is going to be a great challenge for us.

"We just need to remain focused on what we want to do on the day, hit the team objectives and hopefully flashes of brilliance which we have had in the last games to win will secure the victory.”

The two clubs faced each other in pre-season, with Chesterfield winning 2-1 at the Technique Stadium.

So does Rowe think it will be a similar type of game or totally different?

"I think it might be quite similar,” he explained.

"The pre-season game was very competitive. I think they had a third of the game and I think we had two-thirds of the game but it was only a friendly so you can’t take too much out of it.

"I am sure there will be a little bit more needle in the game, in terms of tackles and physicality.