Liam Mandeville’s second-half header secured the points at Victoria Road which means they remain fourth in the table but are only one point behind Woking in third with four fixtures remaining.

Webb said: “It is a massive three points. Woking drew so third seems to be back on but we have got to get a win against Eastleigh now because we have got to impress the home supporters because they have been a bit frustrated recently and rightly so.

“We have said it before but we can’t afford any more slip-ups. It is important now that we don’t lose our focus.”

Liam Mandeville and Laurence Maguire celebrate. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He continued: "We had to win after that performance and result against York on Friday.

“I thought we played really well. At half-time you are hoping it was not going to be one of those games where we play well but get no points.

“Your heart is in your mouth at the end with clearances off the line and the goalie coming up.”

Mandeville’s goal was his eighth of the season and continued his great campaign.

“You can’t underestimate what a good header that is,” Webb said.

“He deserved that because he played a couple of positions today and worked his socks off.

“When I first came to the club I just thought he was a lad covers every blade of grass and who trains like his life depends on it.

“Last season he only got a couple of goals but the manager said to him in the summer let’s add a few more things to his game and we are seeing it.

“This purple season has now got to turn into another purple season because all of the other clubs talk about him as one of the best and consistent players in the league and he certainly is that.”

Ryheem Sheckleford started for the first time in six matches but had to come off at half-time.

