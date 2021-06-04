Spireites boss James Rowe.

The Spireites take on Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday with the winner travelling to Torquay United in the semi-final.

Town have already effectively been playing knockout football for the last two weeks and the manager has full belief that they can do it again.

He said: “I have no doubts, considering the last two performances, the players can show once again for a third time under pressure that we can perform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a good benchmark for how far we have developed as a group. It is a great test for us.

“Nobody expected us to be here but we don’t want the opportunity to pass us.

“We need to make sure tomorrow that we take what our badge stands for and that spirit, work ethic and passion. We need that as a minimum tomorrow.”

Both teams have recorded a win against each other this season but Saturday is the first time Rowe and Notts boss Ian Burchnall will have gone head-to-head.

Town won at Meadow Lane in February but Burchnall did not take over at the Magpies until March.

“They have changed their way of playing a little bit,” Rowe said.

“They play shorter passes, shorter build-ups, a little bit more rotation, but nothing we can’t handle.

“I think they will play with some confidence because their form has really come forwards to get themselves in fifth position.

“I am sure they will try and dictate their principles on the game as well so I expect an open, technical and fast and furious game considering the fans are in and it being a play-off game.

“It is going to be an intensive game I would imagine and I am looking forward to it.”

Both teams have got experience of play-off matches but Rowe hopes that his time at Aldershot Town as a coach can help give the Spireites the edge.