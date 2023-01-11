Town held the Baggies, who are three leagues higher, to an epic 3-3 draw on Saturday and the teams will clash again at The Hawthorns next Tuesday (January 17) to decide who advances to the fourth round.

Given the excitement of Saturday’s match at the Technique, many had expected the replay to be broadcast by the BBC or ITV.

But instead they have both chosen to shown the replays of the same fixtures that they broadcast live in the first place at the weekend.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

The BBC has once again chosen the all Premier League tie between Wolves and Liverpool and ITV has picked Leeds United v Cardiff City again.

It means both Chesterfield and West Brom miss out on a broadcast fee of £42,500.

Mr Perkins wrote on Twitter: “Following the announcement by BBC Sport & ITV Sport that they’ll broadcast the same games they already showed in the 3rd round and not the replay of the thrilling Chesterfield and West Brom game, I will write to them to express the disappointment being aired by so many.”

Chesterfield fans have reacted angrily on social media to the snub by the TV companies.

@YogiOldfield said: “This is an absolute joke. The same games again why?”

@Tom_Atkins107 posted: “Don't be making any posts about how amazing it is non league clubs are still in it then, after this decision.”

@GaryGorman wrote: “The romance and magic of the cup hey? I suppose it’s a chance to see four back up squads. Yawn."

@PeaksJimmy posted: “Why am I not surprised.”

@NorthEastCFC said: “Absolutely ridiculous decision. How do these games get decided?!”