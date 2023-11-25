Chesterfield moving 11 points clear is “Cracking” according to assistant boss Danny Webb

Chesterfield lengthened their lead at the top of the National League to 11 points, thanks to a second-half brace from Ollie Banks and a 12th goal of the season from top marksman, Will Grigg.

Despite Eastleigh grabbing two late goals, Chesterfield collected their ninth home win of the campaign in-front of a bumper crowd of 7,260.

“You’re delighted when the final whistle has gone. 11 points clear at this time is cracking, isn’t it? Please don’t think we ignore the things we know we could have done better with, even at 3-0 there are things the manager wasn’t overly pleased with. The two goals especially which brings an element of nervousness to a stadium that was rocking by the way, and it makes everyone a little on edge, staff included. “We conceded late goals the last two games and have still gone onto win the game which is the moral of the story, we can look at the league table tonight and think what a fabulous effort so far.

Chesterfield went scoreless in the first half despite dominating the possession and chances. Webb added: “I think that the gaffer’s word is patience, and we just looked back at their goals, and we felt that they left the two upfront and we maybe should have kept more behind the ball.

Paul Cook wasn’t on the sidelines for the game having picked up another yellow card at Woking on Tuesday, taking his tally to three, which meant a one-game touchline suspension.

Webb continued: “I think we’ve been here long enough, and the manager has that if we stick to the gameplan it could go four or five. They (Paul McCallum and Scott Quigley) are good players, and they get double figures every season for a reason.