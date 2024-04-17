Chesterfield miss out on these club records after dip in form - but it's still been fantastic season
The Spireites will be playing in the EFL next season for the first time since 2018 after winning the National League title.
They have played some of the best football the fifth-tier has ever seen as they blew teams away to open up a lead at the top of more than 20 points in January and February before sealing the title in March, scoring more than 100 goals.
Along the way they have achieved club records such as most wins, most points, consecutive home wins, most away goals and attendances. At one point it looked like they could break the points record for the National League (Wrexham 111), which was only set last year, but sadly a drop in form means they can no longer reach 100 points.
Another accolade that has slipped through their grasp is going a full season unbeaten at home. A 3-1 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers over Easter put an end to that. However, if they avoid defeat on Saturday against Maidenhead United it means they will have equalled a club record of just one loss on home soil.
But unfortunately they can’t now set a club record of 13 away wins. Although they have equalled a club record 12, there are no more away days left. They recorded number 12 at the end of February at Barnet but they have not won any of their last six on the road, which includes five defeats. Their last chance to bag away victory 13 was at Gateshead on Monday night but they lost 2-1.
