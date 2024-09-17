Chesterfield mini stats pack - where do they rank in League Two so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield are six games into their EFL return and it’s been an enjoyable experience so far.

The Spireites have won two, drawn two and lost two, sitting 11th in the league table overall. Performances, apart from the defeat to Port Vale on Saturday, have been really good.

Here, we take a look at how the Blues are shaping up according to the stats, looking at both their strengths and areas to improve...

GOALS FOR

James Berry is the joint top scorer in League Two with four goals.

The Spireites are joint fourth in the division for goals scored (9), behind leaders Notts County (14), and Doncaster Rovers and Newport County, who both have 10. Five of those nine goals came in the emphatic win at Crewe last month, while they failed to find the net against Gillingham and Port Vale. Chesterfield have an xG of 8.03, meaning they are outperforming by 0.97 in front of goal based on the quality of chances they are creating, which is probably down to James Berry’s wonder strike from miles out at Gresty Road. They could have had a lot more goals had it not been for the woodwork, with post and bar struck five times already, the second most in the league behind Doncaster (6).

GOALS AGAINST

This was an area Town really needed to improve on after conceding 65 times last season, with half the National League letting in fewer. And they have done. They have the joint seventh best defensive record in League Two, having shipped in just five times so far. Gillingham (2) lead the way in this category. Two of the five have been long-range strikes, one was a deflection, another from a set-piece and one was arguably offside. So no opposition team is yet to really cut them open which is encouraging. Chesterfield’s xG for goals conceded stands at 5.36, which is a bit surprising because, as we say, a couple have been from 20-25 yards out. But the overall picture is looking healthy defensive wise. For example, they are only allowing teams 9.8 shots per game (seventh best), while upcoming opposition Cheltenham Town are facing 13.2, and Newport County the most with 18.2.

PASSES

We know that Chesterfield are a possession-based side and the stats reflect that with the third most passes (3,038), behind Notts County (3,448) and MK Dons (3,721). So far the Spireites are averaging 61% possession and a passing accuracy of 83%, which again both are the third best.

AREAS TO IMPROVE

The Spireites like to be patient and wait for the right moment but the figures show they could pull the trigger more. Chesterfield are 11th for overall shots (48) and 13th for shots on target (24). However, more shots doesn’t always equal more goals, with Colchester United topping the list with a whopping 74 shots but they are 17th in the league table. Although, that could be countered by the fact Doncaster Rovers (65) and Notts County (61) are both in the top seven.

Defensively, Chesterfield make the second fewest tackles (14) and the fourth fewest interceptions (6.3), but that is probably because they have the majority of possession and are more often than not the team in control.