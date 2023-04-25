News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield midfielder wins three awards after impressive season

Liam Mandeville has been named Chesterfield’s Player of the Year for the 2022/2023 season.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

The midfielder made it a clean sweep by also winning the Players’ Player of the Year and 1866 Sport Player of the Year.

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals and grabbed 14 assists making it his best season of his career so far.

The former Doncaster Rovers man has started 43 of 45 league games and become one of the first names on the team sheet for his consistency, hard work and versatility. ‘Mandy’ has predominantly been used wide right but has played as a number 10 and filled in at right-back when needed.

Liam Mandeville has been voted Chesterfield's Player of the Year. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.Liam Mandeville has been voted Chesterfield's Player of the Year. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.
He was rewarded with a new contract in October until summer 2024.

Since signing on a free transfer from Rovers in summer 2019 Mandeville has made more than 160 appearances for Town, scoring 20 goals.

Meanwhile, Jeff King’s long-range strike against Southend United was voted the Goal of the Season and Jamie Grimes was named the Community Trust Player of the Year.

Alexander Duhameau took home the Academy Player of the Year, Rhianne Carroll was named the Women’s Player of the Year, the Outstanding Achievement Award went to Phil Tooley and the Social Contribution Award went to Tony Lormor.

FULL AWARDS

Player of the Year – sponsored by Leengate Valves – Liam Mandeville

Players’ Player of the Year – sponsored by National Windscreens – Liam Mandeville

1866 Sport Player of the Year – sponsored by Netcoms – Liam Mandeville

Community Trust Player of the Year – sponsored by Harvest Associates – Jamie Grimes

Goal of the Season – sponsored by Karen Child – Jeff King (vs Southend United)

Academy Player of the Year – sponsored by SBK IT Solutions – Alexander Duhameau

Women’s Player of the Year – sponsored by 1866 Sport – Rhianne Carroll

Social Contribution Award – sponsored by Bridge Inn Travel – Tony Lormor

Outstanding Achievement Award – in memory of Darran Bown – Phil Tooley

