The 25-year-old has made a great impression on Spireites fans since his summer move.

The midfielder’s non-stop work-rate, energy and driving forward runs have played a big part in Town’s rise to the top of the league.

Khan has scored in each of Chesterfield’s last two matches and he won the penalty against Weymouth on Saturday when his goal-bound shot was blocked on the line after a deliberate handball.

Saidou Khan has scored five goals for the Spireites this season.

He is the Spireites’ second-joint top scorer with five goals but he has a much bigger target in mind.

"We had been working on overloading the back post this week for today and that is where the penalty came from,” manager James Rowe told the DT after the victory against Weymouth.

“If we can get him into double figures then it will be a target achieved.

“He wants 10 to 15 so hopefully we are on track to get that.”

Alongside Khan in the number 10 position was Jim Kellermann, who played in a more advanced role compared to previous outings.

Like Khan, Kellermann had a huge influence on the game and was involved in two of the four goals.

Explaining why he went with the pair, Rowe said: “I just thought we could cause Weymouth problems with their energy, legs and athleticism and they did.”

On Kellermann specifically, he added: “His counter pressure was unbelievable.

“He gives Kabongo Tshimanga the chances, him and Khan behind, their work-rate was so strong and their forward runs opened spaces. The first goal came from that. Jim’s run took the centre-half away and Tshimanga got in around the back – that was really impressive.

“The fourth goal came from Jim’s run and a cross so both he and Khan have had a good influence on the game.”

With the likes of Akwasi Asante and Jack Clarke to come back in the coming weeks, Rowe is going to have some tough selection decisions to make.