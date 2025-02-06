John Fleck.

Chesterfield midfielder John Fleck has been taken to hospital following a medical incident on the pitch before tonight’s match against Doncaster Rovers.

The incident happened during the warm-ups on the pitch ahead of kick-off at the SMH Group Stadium.

Medical staff attended swiftly and Fleck was carried off on a stretcher. Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes until 7.55pm.

The Spireites said in a statement: “We can confirm that John Fleck has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being taken ill during the pre-match warm-up.”