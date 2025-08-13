Luke Butterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield have a couple of injury concerns after the derby day defeat to Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage on Tuesday night at home to their bitter rivals, losing 2-0, despite dominating the first-half.

Stags goalkeeper Liam Roberts was named man of the match after producing four top class saves in the first 45 minutes after Rhys Oates had given them the lead after just two minutes. Will Evans capitalised on a mistake to double their advantage and send the visitors through to round two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the league is the priority for the Blues, they would have liked to have ended their wretched run in the competition, having not progressed beyond the first round since 2006, falling at the first hurdle 13 times in a row now.

To make matters worse, summer signing Luke Butterfield, who came on for his Chesterfield debut in the second-half, is set to have a scan on a potential broken foot after reporting soreness at full-time. The 21-year-old earned himself a contract after impressing on trial in pre-season but he might have now suffered a setback.

And fellow midfielder and new arrival, Matt Dibley-Dias, on loan from Fulham, hobbled off in the first-half, after the ankle he injured in pre-season took a whack and started to swell. He was withdrawn before half-time.

But there is some good news in that John Fleck, who has missed the first three games of the season with a cracked rib, is back in training and will be available for selection for this Saturday’s match at home to Bristol Rovers (12.30pm KO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers, relegated from League One last season, have lost all of their first three fixtures of the new campaign. They were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town on the opening day before losing 2-1 at Fleetwood Town. They were dumped out of the cup by Cambridge United on Tuesday, losing 1-0 at home.

After the disappointing defeat to the Stags, Chesterfield will now be aiming to keep their 100% record in the league going, with the Spireites winning their first two games without conceding a goal.