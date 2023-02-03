Manny Oyeleke.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, has not played a single minute of this season.

He was hoping to be back by now after having a knee operation last year but the wait goes on for the former Port Vale man.

“He joined in some running but I think he has got a calf strain,” Chesterfield coach Danny Webb said.

"It is sadly one thing after another for poor old Manny.

"I don’t know how long that will be.

"He was looking to join in training in early to mid January and that has not been the case come February so that is disappointing for him first and foremost.”

In total Oyeleke has made 40 appearances since signing in April 2021.

Webb added: "He is a lad out of contract so for his own career he wants to get in and around it to show everyone he is fit and available for selection.