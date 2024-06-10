Chesterfield midfielder signs for new club after being released
The nine players to be let go were: Jeff King, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Harley Curtis, Luke Chadwick, George Wilkinson, Sam Hooper, Archie White and Alexander Duhameau.
Maguire, who has joined MK Dons, was the only one to have found a new club but youngster Hooper has now penned a deal with Carlton Town of the Northern Premier League East Division.
The 19-year-old spent nine years at the Spireites, signing a one-year professional contract last summer, but the club opted not to extend his stay at the end of last season.
The midfielder, who said he ‘can’t wait’ to get playing, got run-outs in the FA Trophy and gained experience on loan at Grantham Town and Matlock Town. And it was while he at Grantham that he caught the eye of the Carlton management team.
Manager Tommy Brookbanks said: “I was surprised Chesterfield released him to be honest. We had to move quickly and I am delighted Sam has chosen to join Carlton. He had other choices.
”He had successful loan spells at both Matlock Town and Grantham Town and helped keep The Gingerbreads up and we welcome him to Stoke Lane.”
