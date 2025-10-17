Luke Butterfield.

Young midfielder Luke Butterfield is set to step up his recovery from injury in the next couple of weeks.

The former Everton central midfielder, who signed for Chesterfield in the summer on a two-year deal after impressing on trial, broke his foot against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup in August.

The 22-year-old had an operation, which was a success, and he had been wearing a big protective boot but he is out of that now and is preparing for the next stage of his comeback.

The Spireites are light in numbers in the centre of midfield with Matt Dibley-Dias out injured and with Tom Naylor suspended this weekend so they could do with an extra body in there going into the winter months.

It was clear from everyone at the Blues that Butterfield, a Scottish youth international, was up to the required standard from the beginning of his trial period and they were quick to snap him up after casting their eye over him in pre-season.

“Luke is out of the boot now,” first-team coach Gary Roberts told the DT. “He is such a good character around the place. He is really bubbly and hates not playing. He was in a little bit of discomfort when he came out of the boot because obviously he has got the pin in there. Once it comes to November he will be looking to get on the grass to do some running. I think it is November when we have him pencilled in for some running.”

Meanwhile, fellow youngster Gunner Elliott is back on the pitches doing some work. The 17-year-old striker, who signed his first professional contract in the summer, got injured in a training session but is making progress.