The midfielder found the net twice on Saturday in the win against Dover Athletic, his first goals since November, to take his tally to seven this campaign.

The 26-year-old scored both equalisers before Jeff King hit a late winner.

"I was aiming for 15 goals at the start of the season, now I am aiming for 10,” Khan said.

On his two goals, he added: "I have been working on my shooting in training for the past two weeks, passing into the goal, so when the opportunity came I just did what I had been doing in training.

"For the second I was going to cut it back to (Tom) Denton but it was impossible because he was behind a few players so I thought ‘just shoot on target’ and it went in.”

The former Maidstone United man, who joined Town last summer on a free transfer, says he is most comfortable playing in the ‘eight’ position.

“That is where I have been playing my whole life,” he said. “I started the season behind the striker and did well, that is when I scored five goals, and I have played behind the striker again today and I have got another two so maybe the manager knows better! I just feel comfortable playing ‘eight’ but wherever I play I will try and do a job.”

Khan, who was the subject of a bid from another club in January, explained he had no ‘intention’ of leaving and was focusing on trying to get back into the starting line-up.

With four games remaining Chesterfield are closing in on securing a play-off place and Khan says they are concentrating on their own results and are not ‘worried’ about what is happening elsewhere.

On the performance against Dover, he added: "I think it could have been much better.

"We kept the ball well in the first-half but most of our possession was in our own half. We could have done more damage by keeping the ball in their half and had more shots. We did not get the ball up top quick enough.

"In the second-half we did much better when Tom Denton came on, we mixed it up, went long into him, flicked it in behind, so we had a variety of entries into the box.