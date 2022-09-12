The 29-year-old had a knee operation in the summer.

The midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is making good progress but will not be available any time soon.

“Manny is okay, he is off his crutches, he is walking,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said.

Manny Oyeleke.

"He is moving better each day.

"We know it is a slow one with Manny.

"It was a six-month injury from the operation, and I think we might be three months in now so you are probably looking at January time for Manny without putting a timeframe on him.”

Like Chesterfield’s other injured players, there is no appetite to rush him back.

"There is no pressure on him, he has had some horrendous injuries, he has had a lot of problems with injuries,” Roberts added. “There is no ‘we need you back for this date.’ We are just letting him get through his rehab properly.