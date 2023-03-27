Chesterfield midfielder returns to training at Yeovil Town after injury
Jack Clarke is back in training at Yeovil Town after recovering from injury.
The 24-year-old joined the Glovers on loan for the remainder of the season in January.
But the Irish midfielder played just 75 minutes against Dagenham and Redbridge and 45 minutes against Maidstone United before being back in the physio room.
Clarke returned to Chesterfield while his injury healed but Yeovil have today shared a video of him back in training with them after missing the last 15 matches. His last appearance was on February 4.
In total he has made eight appearances this season, six for Chesterfield and two for Yeovil.
Sadly, it was a similar situation last season when he unfortunately struggled with hamstring injuries and managed just seven outings.
Clarke’s Chesterfield contract expires this summer.
Yeovil are currently 20th, one point and place above the relegation zone, and host Southend United next on Saturday.