The 23-year-old has only made seven appearances this campaign, scoring once, and has not featured in the league since the defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge at the start of October. His last outing was in December in the FA Trophy defeat to Coalville Town.

The midfielder has had a tough time with hamstring injuries for more than a year and he only made eight appearances last season.

Clarke rejoins the Glovers having had a short loan spell at Huish Park in 2020.

Jack Clarke.

He could make his debut tonight away at Barnet.

On joining Yeovil, he said: “I’m buzzing to be back. I really enjoyed my first loan spell here, even if it didn’t go amazingly. As a youngster, your first loan isn’t always great but I made some great friends.

“It was funny to surprise the boys today, we have all stayed in touch, so it was smooth coming in.

“I played here for Chesterfield earlier in the season, the place was rocking that day, I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone at Barnet and especially on Saturday against Altrincham which will hopefully be a good home crowd.”

He joins Joe Cook, George Cooper, Tom Whelan and Michael Gyasi in departing the Blues in the last few days.