The 26-year-old, who returned to the Spireites for a second spell last year, has found his game-time limited and was loaned out to Aldershot Town earlier in the season.

He made seven successive appearances for the Blues between October and December but he has not featured since the defeat at Halifax.

Whelan could make his Moors debut against Barnet in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Tom Whelan.

On joining Solihull, who are 12th and five points off the play-offs, Whelan said: “I’m really happy to get it done, I just want to get started and playing games now.

“It’s a very strong squad here and we’ve got a good chance of getting into the play-off places.

“It didn’t need much convincing for me to join, I’ve played against the club multiple times including the play-offs last year, it was a great atmosphere on that day and I’m looking forward to it.”

And Moors boss Neal Ardley added: “Tom is an experienced lad and we're really pleased to have convinced him to come and join us.

"He can play in various midfield roles, he's highly energetic, and gives us something different to what we already have."

Whelan follows George Cooper and Joe Cook in leaving the club in the last couple of days, while Ryan Colclough has joined from Altrincham.

