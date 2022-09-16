Chesterfield midfielder joins National League rivals on loan

Tom Whelan has gone out on loan.

The midfielder will be at the Shots for one month.

He will link-up with manager Mark Molesley again, who he worked under at Weymouth.

The 26-year-old, who rejoined Chesterfield in February from Eastleigh, has made one substitute appearance this season, which was on the opening day against Dorking Wanderers.

Whelan’s opportunities have been limited following the form of Ollie Banks and Darren Oldaker and the recent loan signing of Tim Akinola from Arsenal.

Aldershot are currently third from bottom of the National League after just two wins from their first eight games.

Whelan could make his debut on Saturday in front of the BT Sport cameras against Halifax (5.20pm kick-off).