Bailey Hobson.

Chesterfield midfielder Bailey Hobson has joined National League side Barnet on an initial 28-day loan.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Spireites a year ago from Alfreton Town, was left out of the 22-man squad submitted to the EFL last week.

Hobson gave a good account of himself in pre-season, and against Lincoln City in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, but manager Paul Cook has spoken about the need for him to get regular playing minutes.

Cook explained: “He really needs to play competitively every week and as a player Bailey deserves that. He is a superstar of a young man but he needs to play regular football now.”

The attacking midfielder impressed on loan at Kidderminster Harriers last season before being recalled towards the end of the campaign.

The Bees are sixth in the table, with five wins and three defeats from eight games so far.

Hobson could make his Barnet debut at home to Braintree Town on Saturday.

Bees boss Dean Brennan said, “Bailey is a front-foot all action midfielder, he loves to make contacts, he will be infectious within our group.”