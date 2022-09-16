Chesterfield midfielder gets red card suspension overturned after Spireites win appeal
Ollie Banks has won his appeal against his three-match suspension and will therefore be available for selection against Yeovil Town on Saturday.
The midfielder was shown a straight red card for a tackle in the first-half against Southend United on Tuesday.
His sending off would have meant he would have missed the next three fixtures.
But the club has been able to get the decision overturned following an appeal, the second time that has happened this season.
Confirming the successful appeal, the Spireites said in a statement: “Following a meeting of The FA’s Regulatory Commission, the wrongful dismissal claim in relation to the red card handed to Ollie Banks in Tuesday night’s game against Southend United has been successful.
“The standard punishment is therefore withdrawn, allowing the player to be considered for selection at Yeovil Town on Saturday.”