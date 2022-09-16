Chesterfield midfielder gets red card suspension overturned after Spireites win appeal

The midfielder was shown a straight red card for a tackle in the first-half against Southend United on Tuesday.

His sending off would have meant he would have missed the next three fixtures.

But the club has been able to get the decision overturned following an appeal, the second time that has happened this season.

Ollie Banks.

Confirming the successful appeal, the Spireites said in a statement: “Following a meeting of The FA’s Regulatory Commission, the wrongful dismissal claim in relation to the red card handed to Ollie Banks in Tuesday night’s game against Southend United has been successful.