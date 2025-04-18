Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ollie Banks will be a doubt for Chesterfield’s home clash against Bradford City on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder hobbled off just before half-time with a calf strain in the Spireites’ 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday. Manager Paul Cook has already confirmed that Armando Dobra will not play against the second-placed Bantams because of a groin injury.

On Banks, Danny Webb said: “We were panicking at first because it looked like he had snapped his achilles but it is a strained calf. “I think he will be a big doubt for Monday. A strained calf is not easy to come back from a couple of days later but stranger things have happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other results went in the Blues’ favour and the gap to the play-offs has been cut from four points to three with three games remaining. Webb continued: “It is exciting, isn’t it? It is still an outside chance. We have got no easy games left. Let’s have a right go for that final push.”

Ollie Banks came off injured in the first-half against AFC Wimbledon.

It was a game of few chances at Plough Lane but it was full of guts and desire and a draw was probably a fair outcome.

Webb explained: “We are proud today. We played a very strong team. Two differing styles on the pitch. We had to stand up to balls in the box and long throws and we did that and we looked dangerous on the counter-attack. We are not predominantly known as a counter-attacking team but I thought that could actually be a good method of us winning the game today especially near the end. We showed passion, heart and desire and the players gave everything for the badge, especially in the last 10 minutes we showed a real grit and resilience to keep the play-off dream alive.”

Liam Mandeville had the biggest chance of the game, heading wide from close-range from Michael Olakigbe’s cross in the first-half. Webb added: “Mandy is so honest, he came in and held his hands up, said sorry to the lads and said he should have scored that. Sadly he did not connect as he would have liked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, Harvey Araujo made his first start since December after injury and he got through an hour before being replaced, which was always the plan. Meanwhile, Darren Oldaker was not involved in the matchday squad again but Webb confirmed he is no longer injured after previously struggling with a sore achilles and he is back training. "DJ has carried himself brilliantly since he has not been involved and he will certainly be available and be discussed to play maybe on Monday,” Webb told the DT.