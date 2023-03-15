News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield midfielder confirmed in final England C squad

Chesterfield midfielder Darren Oldaker has made the final 16-man England C squad for the match against Wales next week.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT

The 24-year-old, who has impressed in his first season at the Spireites after signing on a free transfer from Dorking Wanderers last summer, has been called-up by boss Paul Fairclough for the ‘international challenge’ fixture at Altrincham’s J.Davidson Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.

Oldaker is the only Town player to be included in the squad which also includes Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff, Joe Sbarra of Solihull Moors and Wrexham’s Sam Dalby.

The Blues do not have a midweek match next week so Oldaker is not missing any league fixtures.

Darren Oldaker.
Kick-off is 7.45pm and tickets are priced £7 for adults and £2 for under-18s.

Wales won the same fixture last year 4-0 and the Spireites’ Scott Loach and Liam Mandeville played.

