Chesterfield midfielder bags monthly award after scoring spree
The 31-year-old had a stop-start beginning to the season but he has found a new lease of life since returning to the side in a more advanced position. In October he scored four goals, including a brace against Kidderminster City. His performances have helped the Spireites open up a five-point gap at the top of the table.
On the award, he said: “I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest. It’s been a while since I’ve won something like this. It’s always good to get recognised for doing well. The team is flying as well so we’re in a good position at the moment.”
Announcing the award, the National League said: “In truth, half a dozen of Chesterfield’s squad could have won the player of the month accolade.
“Four league wins, FA Cup progression and turning themselves into the immovable object at the top of the National League, it’s been a great period as the club broke records.
“Ollie Banks has become an unlikely talisman through October for the Spireites. He didn’t feature in September much, but came back into the team with a bang – scoring four goals from midfield as the leaders won all their games.
"Beating Bromley, Boreham Wood, York City and Kidderminster Harriers, they took 12 points from a possible 12. Defeating Kettering to set up their Portsmouth headline-grabber, he stood out in a side full of stars.
“Banks was brilliant - and his team-mates weren’t too bad either!
