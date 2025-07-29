Chesterfield matches against Notts County and MK Dons to be shown on Sky Sports
As previously confirmed, the Spireites’ opening day clash against Barrow, Carabao Cup tie at home to Mansfield Town and league encounter against Bristol Rovers will all be on the box.
And now the EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed all broadcast selections for the period up to January 5. There will be 120 matches shown live, including Chesterfield’s Boxing Day game at the SMH Group Stadium against Notts County, which can be viewed on Sky Sports Football (3pm). Also being televised is the trip to MK Dons on Sunday, January 4 with the kick-off moved to 12pm.
The EFL said: “Continuing the commitment made to provide greater notice to supporters, the next batch of broadcast selections will be confirmed by 7 November for all matches to be played between the end of the third round of the FA Cup and the last weekend of February 2026.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.