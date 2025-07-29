Two more Chesterfield matches will be shown on TV.

Two more Chesterfield games have been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously confirmed, the Spireites’ opening day clash against Barrow, Carabao Cup tie at home to Mansfield Town and league encounter against Bristol Rovers will all be on the box.

And now the EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed all broadcast selections for the period up to January 5. There will be 120 matches shown live, including Chesterfield’s Boxing Day game at the SMH Group Stadium against Notts County, which can be viewed on Sky Sports Football (3pm). Also being televised is the trip to MK Dons on Sunday, January 4 with the kick-off moved to 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL said: “Continuing the commitment made to provide greater notice to supporters, the next batch of broadcast selections will be confirmed by 7 November for all matches to be played between the end of the third round of the FA Cup and the last weekend of February 2026.”