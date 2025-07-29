Chesterfield matches against Notts County and MK Dons to be shown on Sky Sports

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:12 BST
Two more Chesterfield matches will be shown on TV.placeholder image
Two more Chesterfield matches will be shown on TV.
Two more Chesterfield games have been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

As previously confirmed, the Spireites’ opening day clash against Barrow, Carabao Cup tie at home to Mansfield Town and league encounter against Bristol Rovers will all be on the box.

And now the EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed all broadcast selections for the period up to January 5. There will be 120 matches shown live, including Chesterfield’s Boxing Day game at the SMH Group Stadium against Notts County, which can be viewed on Sky Sports Football (3pm). Also being televised is the trip to MK Dons on Sunday, January 4 with the kick-off moved to 12pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The EFL said: “Continuing the commitment made to provide greater notice to supporters, the next batch of broadcast selections will be confirmed by 7 November for all matches to be played between the end of the third round of the FA Cup and the last weekend of February 2026.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldMK DonsNotts CountySpireitesMansfield TownEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice