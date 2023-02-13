Chesterfield match at promotion rivals selected for TV coverage by BT Sport
Chesterfield’s league match away at promotion rivals Woking has been selected for TV coverage.
By Liam Norcliffe
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
The fixture, on Saturday, March 18 will now kick-off at 12.30pm instead of 3pm.
The clash could prove to be pivotal by the end of the season as both teams aim to finish in the top three. The Cards are currently third, five points and two places above the Blues.
Woking beat the Spireites 3-1 at the Technique Stadium last week.
Chesterfield lost 2-1 at home to Notts County on Saturday and are back in action on Tuesday night away at Aldershot Town.