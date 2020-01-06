Chesterfield manager's job: John Pemberton is in pole position - but who else might be interested?

The caretaker manager has taken over after John Sheridan was sacked and did his chances no harm with a 1-0 victory. He has said he will be in charge until a takeover deal for the club is completed in the next four to six weeks and then the new owners will make a decision. But who else might be interested?

1. Nicky Law. The former Spireites and Alfreton Town manager is currently head of academy recruitment at Burnley.

2. Neil Warnock A massive long shot. Played for Chesterfield in the 60s. Recently said he wants one more job until the end of the season at ANY level.

3. Neil Redfearn Currently out of work after leaving Newcastle U23s. Has applied for the job before.

4. Ronnie Moore Former Rotherham United manager has applied for the job. He has applied before and been turned down. Seems unlikely.

