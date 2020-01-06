Chesterfield manager's job: John Pemberton is in pole position - but who else might be interested?
John Pemberton appears to be in pole position for the Chesterfield manager’s job after getting off to a winning start against Sutton United.
The caretaker manager has taken over after John Sheridan was sacked and did his chances no harm with a 1-0 victory. He has said he will be in charge until a takeover deal for the club is completed in the next four to six weeks and then the new owners will make a decision. But who else might be interested?
1. Nicky Law.
The former Spireites and Alfreton Town manager is currently head of academy recruitment at Burnley.