Chesterfield manager Paul Cook will be 'ruthless' with players ahead of EFL return
The Spireites, who will be playing in League Two for the first time in six years, have a handful of players out of contract this summer.
The Blues, who have lost all of their last four since winning the title, finish this season at home to Maidenhead United.
When asked if some players are playing for their futures, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “I think when you are at a club like Chesterfield every game is massive for a player.
"With the manager’s experience he is loyal, he is good with his players, but he will be ruthless. He wants to win games. The players know that, not just now, but for the whole season. No one is ever safe with their shirt and that will continue to be the case. It is not to do with the recent lack of positive form but because every game is a cup final and for other teams.
"I would not say it is any different now from at the start of the season. It is exactly the same. There is a pressure on anyone involved with Chesterfield but they have dealt with the pressure more times than not this year which is why the trophy got dished out with five games in spare.”
On having to let players go, Webb added: "That is the brutal side of football. Those conversations do happen, will happen. We have not had those conversations yet with players in general or amongst ourselves really about what’s happening specifically with individual people.”
Winning the title so early has allowed Chesterfield to plan for next season earlier than normal so they could already be a few steps ahead of some other clubs in that regard.
Webb explained: “We have had loads of meetings, even before the title was confirmed, not being presumptuous but just so we could get ahead if we were to go up or the play-offs etc. Those meetings have been ongoing. It will be nice to have a break but then it is back to business. We will be talking about potential signings and lads out of contract and pre-season friendlies, it all starts again. Before you know it we will have that first pre-season game probably at Matlock and no one will remember this. It will all be about our first game in League Two, what are our aspirations and what are the potential signings so I would urge everyone to enjoy the next few weeks.”
