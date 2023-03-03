Clubs in the National League have until Thursday, March 23 at 5pm to make signings and then after that they will have to wait until the summer.

It means the Spireites have just under three weeks to add to their ranks otherwise they will have to go with what they have got.

Cook said: “We have signed a ridiculous amount of players over the last five years that just come and go through the club, probably a lot of them not memorable.

Paul Cook.

"For us to go stronger as a club we have got to be a lot better with recruitment and the players that we bring in.”

He added: "There is still a little opportunity in the window now. We have great support behind the scenes and if we can find the right player or two to bring in this year I am sure the club would be supportive of that but they have got to be the right one. There is no point signing players for the sake of it.”

