Paul Cook is ‘delighted’ with the early transfer business Chesterfield have done so far.

The Spireites have wasted no time in bringing in two new players in Kane Drummond and Paddy Madden ahead of their first season back in League Two in six years.

Town were active in the transfer market early last summer and it paid off as they won the National League title, which has allowed them to plan for the new season well in advance.

Cook first became aware of his latest signing Madden when he was managing Sligo Rovers and the striker was at Bohemians.

Paul Cook. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Madden, 34, scored 22 goals in all competitions as he helped fire Stockport County to the League Two title this season.

The Irishman has signed a two-year contract after leaving the Hatters for free and Cook is ‘delighted’ to add him to his squad.

"He has had great success at Stockport in the National League and League Two, he played a lot of games, scored a lot of goals, and he is just the type of character we want at Chesterfield Football Club,” Cook told 1866 Sport.

"To have players in the dressing room who have sampled success is so important. But then the biggest criteria is are they good people and are they prepared to come in and work every day to get better? Certainly the people we have brought in are good characters and they want more success and that is we want at Chesterfield Football Club."

Throughout his career, Madden has mainly played as an out-and-out striker but Cook indicated he could also use him in a slightly different role which could him and Will Grigg link-up.

He explained: “We are lucky this year that we have had goals all over the pitch. I certainly think the addition of Paddy in the number 10/number nine positions just helps us. You can’t have enough good players at your club and Paddy certainly fits that category.”

His first signing, fellow attacker Drummond, 23, has arrived from Macclesfield, also on a free.

