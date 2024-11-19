Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Branden Horton’s Chesterfield future is not over until he officially departs, says manager Paul Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back, who helped the Spireites win the National League last season, has not been registered to play in league games and his only two appearances have come in the EFL Trophy.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Doncaster Rovers, has found himself behind Lewis Gordon this campaign and he will be out of contract next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Branden has probably been our back-up left-back all season,” Paul Cook said. “We have got two slots in the squad but we haven’t felt a neccessity to fulfill them due to the balance and the squad of the team. If, for example, Lewis Gordon was to be injured, Branden would have always come right into the squad and played.

Branden Horton. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"Branden Horton hasn’t changed as a player, Branden is a very good footballer. Branden has served our football club really, really well and is still very much a part of what we are trying to do. But, unfortunately, when you are not named in a squad sometimes, and you might go out on loan maybe, it is perceived that you are finished and stuff. You are never finished at a football club until the day you leave.”

Horton gave a good account of himself against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy last week, grabbing two assists, but it might not be until the knockout stages of that competition next month that Blues fans see him again.

"Branden portrayed himself in a really good light the other night by his performance, which we have seen so many of over the last couple of years,” Cook added.