The Spireites went unbeaten in this month, winning five of six games, including four successive victories on the road, collecting 16 points from a possible 18. That sequence also included a thumping 4-0 win at Wealdstone and an impressive 1-0 success at third-placed Woking.

But the award has gone to Notts County boss Luke Williams, even though the Magpies collected fewer points during this period. Notts also went unbeaten, but they won four and drew two, accumulating 14 points.

Cook won the accolade earlier this season in August and although all his focus will be on winning promotion he can probably feel a bit hard done to.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

It was a double award-winning month for Notts, with star man Macaulay Langstaff, who scored nine times, being crowned the best player. He found the net against Bromley, Eastleigh and Altrincham and bagged doubles gainst Dorking Wanderers and Scunthorpe United. He has since broken the National League goalscoring record in one season, with 41 goals in 42 games.