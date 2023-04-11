News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook pipped to National League Manager of the Month - despite having better record

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has narrowly missed out on winning the National League Manager of the Month award for March.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

The Spireites went unbeaten in this month, winning five of six games, including four successive victories on the road, collecting 16 points from a possible 18. That sequence also included a thumping 4-0 win at Wealdstone and an impressive 1-0 success at third-placed Woking.

But the award has gone to Notts County boss Luke Williams, even though the Magpies collected fewer points during this period. Notts also went unbeaten, but they won four and drew two, accumulating 14 points.

Cook won the accolade earlier this season in August and although all his focus will be on winning promotion he can probably feel a bit hard done to.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.
It was a double award-winning month for Notts, with star man Macaulay Langstaff, who scored nine times, being crowned the best player. He found the net against Bromley, Eastleigh and Altrincham and bagged doubles gainst Dorking Wanderers and Scunthorpe United. He has since broken the National League goalscoring record in one season, with 41 goals in 42 games.

Chesterfield are next in action on Saturday at home to play-off hopefuls Eastleigh, while County could do the Spireites a favour by beating Woking.

