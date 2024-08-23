Chesterfield manager Paul Cook outlines transfer plans ahead of deadline day

Paul Cook. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook says he would like to sign two more players before the end of the transfer window.

The deadline is a week today (August 30) at 11pm and then clubs must submit their squad list to the EFL. Anyone not registered will not be able to play but there would still be the option of joining a team in the National League where there is no window.

Clubs must submit a squad list of 22, but that number does not include goalkeepers or players under the age of 21. The Spireites could opt to not register any player who has a long-term injury and then reassess the situation when they have to put forward another list at the end of the January transfer window.

Town have signed nine players so far this summer but they currently have six players out injured in Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Devan Tanton, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden, although the latter has started some light jogging.

Cook would still like to add within the next week, with a goalkeeper one of those needed.

“The injuries have probably stopped one or two lads moving out due to needing numbers on the bench,” Cook said on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s match at home to Salford City.

"Like every club, we are working towards it (the transfer deadline), we certainly would like to probably bring two more in, that will be the truth of it. Whether we can achieve that or not remains to be seen.

"Over the week maybe we could see some players going out and certainly going forward we need lads playing football, that is 100% sure.

"Like everyone we are doing our best, we work very hard at this club, and all our moving parts are all alligned to what we are trying to do.”