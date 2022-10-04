Chesterfield manager Paul Cook makes interesting claim about National League rivals

The Spiretes have made their best ever start to a season, losing just one in 11, and opponents are clearly aware of their attacking intent.

That could well be the case on Tuesday night against Dagenham and Redbridge after they got thrashed 5-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, resulting in calls for manager Daryl McMahon to lose his job.

When asked what challenge Dagenham will pose on Tuesday night, Cook told the DT: "You have got to be careful because one or two teams have changed for us.

Spireites boss Paul Cook.

"The biggest thing of all is that we must turn up and we must play well because if we don’t then the same result on Saturday will happen on Tuesday night.

“I can’t control what Dagenham do in any shape or form. They have got some excellent players and they carry a threat like all teams do.

"Like most teams do when they go through indifferent patches, they will be looking at what they can do better.

"They had a man sent off after 44 minutes on Saturday and these are big influences on games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever is going on at Dagenham is Dagenham’s stuff, we will concentrate on ourselves and want to be a lot better than we were on Saturday.”

Dagenham have conceded 26 goals – the most in the league this season – and having shipped five at the weekend, so it could be seen as a good time to play them, but Cook offered a different take.

He said: “Maidenhead had not won on the road or scored a goal or away from home before Saturday.

"I am very much a manager who wants the team to play well. I love our supporters singing and clapping during games because it normally means what they are watching on the pitch in general is good enough and they are enjoying what they are seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad