Chesterfield manager Paul Cook holds talks with EFL's referee boss

Spireites boss Paul Cook has had talks with a referee boss this week.

Chesterfield have not had the rub of the green with decisions so far this season, with them being denied a stonewall penalty against Swindon Town, and having both Chey Dunkley and Darren Oldaker harshly sent off in recent weeks.

Cook has spoken out recently about the need for ‘consistency’ following a number of odd decisions going against his side in the first five matches of the new campaign.

Former Premier League referee Mike Jones is head of refereeing at the EFL and Cook was able to air his views to him earlier this week.

He explained: “I had a really good conversation with Mike Jones on Monday and I do think conversations like that should remain private.

"I do think it is important that we do respect officials. I think everyone who was at last week’s game (against Grimsby) really enjoyed the game, but then speaking about the officials was probably far too much at the forefront of everyone’s view of the game. That is not how we want to remember the game. I felt Grimsby were an excellent team and will surprise a lot of people this year.

"For us, we think that we will be involved in good games, but unfortunately it was probably the officials that everyone was speaking about, and that is not what we want, we want them to be speaking about the football and good matches.

"Whether we were unjustly done or justly done, it doesn’t matter, it has gone, and moving forward is the important thing.”

As a result of Oldaker’s red card against the Mariners, he will be suspended for this Saturday’s trip to Port Vale, but Dunkley is available again after serving his one-match ban.