News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook handed four-match touchline ban

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has been handed a four-match touchline ban.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He was sent off against Halifax last month after receiving two quick-fire yellow cards from referee Aaron Jackson.

Cook was charged with three counts of misconduct, which he admitted, according to the FA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His suspension starts on Saturday against Boreham Wood and also includes the FA Cup game against Kettering Town and the two league matches against Gateshead and York City.

Paul Cook.Paul Cook.
Paul Cook.
Most Popular

The FA charges state that Cook was in breach of rule E3.1:

  • It is alleged that in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, prior to his dismissal, his conduct was improper.
  • It is alleged that following his dismissal, in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.
  • It is alleged that following the completion of the fixture, in or around the tunnel area, his behaviour was threatening and/or improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official."

"Paul Cook has been handed an extended four-match touchline ban by the FA, starting from Saturday’s game at Boreham Wood,” the Spireites confirmed in a statement.

Related topics:Paul CookChesterfieldBoreham WoodHalifaxGatesheadSpireitesYork City