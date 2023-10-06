Chesterfield manager Paul Cook handed four-match touchline ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was sent off against Halifax last month after receiving two quick-fire yellow cards from referee Aaron Jackson.

Cook was charged with three counts of misconduct, which he admitted, according to the FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His suspension starts on Saturday against Boreham Wood and also includes the FA Cup game against Kettering Town and the two league matches against Gateshead and York City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cook.

The FA charges state that Cook was in breach of rule E3.1:

It is alleged that in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, prior to his dismissal, his conduct was improper.

It is alleged that following his dismissal, in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

It is alleged that following the completion of the fixture, in or around the tunnel area, his behaviour was threatening and/or improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official."