Chesterfield manager Paul Cook handed four-match touchline ban
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has been handed a four-match touchline ban.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was sent off against Halifax last month after receiving two quick-fire yellow cards from referee Aaron Jackson.
Cook was charged with three counts of misconduct, which he admitted, according to the FA.
His suspension starts on Saturday against Boreham Wood and also includes the FA Cup game against Kettering Town and the two league matches against Gateshead and York City.
The FA charges state that Cook was in breach of rule E3.1:
- It is alleged that in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, prior to his dismissal, his conduct was improper.
- It is alleged that following his dismissal, in or around the 73rd minute of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.
- It is alleged that following the completion of the fixture, in or around the tunnel area, his behaviour was threatening and/or improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official."