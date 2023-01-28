The striker, who was not included in the matchday squad for a second successive game, is being linked with a move away ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Barnet, Cook said: “Kabby has conducted himself really well behind the scenes, he is doing nothing wrong. I think in Kabby’s eyes, at the minute, he probably would like to move on. I think that is quite clear. For us, there is a release clause that must be met for him to be moved on. We will all know the outcome of that by Tuesday. There are no problems, no shenanigans, Kabby will either leave us by Tuesday, which will probably see us then invest at the top end of the pitch, or Kabby will stay with us which will see him back in the squad so it is as simple as that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the likelihood of Tshimanga leaving before Tuesday Cook added: “I could not answer it, because if someone meets the release clause, he is gone. I don’t work for other clubs so I can’t answer that.”

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

The defeat at The Hive means they slip to fourth in the table.

The Blues had several good chances but lacked a clinical edge and gave away some soft goals.

Striker Nicke Kabamba, a reported Chesterfield transfer target, scored a hat-trick.

On the performance, Cook said: “I have just said to the players that the first goal is always crucial in a game and Barnet got it.

“In the second-half we started as well as we have for a long time, we had 10-15 minutes of pressure, a couple of big chances, and because we are chasing the game, by that first goal happening, it stops you being patient, and we were susceptible to counter-attacks. Unfortunately we got done by two soft goals late on but that is football.

“Did we deserve anything out of the game? We certainly had a lot of chances, massive moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst criticism in the modern day comes easy the players won’t be getting much criticism from me.

“We are hurting. But the reality is we have got 52 points from 25 games which is a frightening amount of points but it seems inadequate because of the performances of the teams at the top.

“It was not a 3-0 but you have got to accept that. We were continually trying to come on to them and press them and we left ourselves open to counter-attacks and that is how we got done.”