Cook was sent to the stands by referee Scott Simpson during the second-half of the 2-1 win at Glanford Park.

Cook was shown a yellow card and then seconds later received a straight red and was given his marching orders.

The 55-year-old has already served a one-match touchline ban earlier in the season for accumulating four yellow cards.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

A straight red card normally results in a one-game suspension but it remains to be seen whether any further action is taken.

Cook was expected to be in the stands against the same opposition on New Year’s Day but he remained in the dugout.

Explaining why, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “I think we are yet to hear from the FA what the situation is.

"We have had no contact from them.

"I think over Christmas it slows down a touch for obvious reasons.

"We will know where we stand with that over the course of the next few days.”