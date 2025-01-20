Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook has apologised for any offence caused before Chesterfield’s match at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Before kick-off the Mariners paid tribute to supporters who had passed away in 2024. Their pictures appeared on the big screen inside Blundell Park while a piper played in the centre circle.

Some Spireites fans have been accused of being ‘disrespectful’ for singing while the tribute was going on as manager Cook came over to applaud them, like he does before every game.

However, those in the away end have said they were unaware of the tribute because they were not told about it over the tannoy and because the view from stand was restricted. The DT was at the game and can confirm it was hard to hear the piper because no microphone was provided.

Paul Cook. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Spireites said in a statment: “Please note that many of the club staff and supporters were unaware of the Fallen Mariners tribute taking place before kick off in yesterday’s game Grimsby Town Football Club. They therefore failed to pay tribute, as they would normally do, due to the lack of awareness.”

And Cook added: “I always go over to acknowledge our supporters at away games and I did this, unaware that a tribute was taking place. I am not a disrespectful person so I would like to apologise to anyone who felt offended in any way as that was clearly not my intention.”

Jason Stockwood, vice chairman of Grimsby Town, took to social media to say he spoke to Chesterfield’s directors who apologised for the ‘misunderstanding.’ He wrote: “Really good bunch who run that club and we’ll ensure we communicate things like this more clearly in future. Our love and thoughts are with all the families.”