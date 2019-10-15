Chesterfield manager John Sheridan ‘won’t get carried away’ despite improved results

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan will ‘not get carried away’ despite an improvement in recent results.

A first-half own goal by Michael Chambers secured all three points for the Spireites at Wrexham on Tuesday night.

Town moved above the Red Dragons and up four places to 18th in the National League with the victory.

It is the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins this season and it was their first away clean sheet of the campaign.

The Blues have won three out of their last four matches and are starting to pick up some momentum.

Speaking after the match, Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley, said: “We love one-nils, especially away from home against a good team.

“We’ve been demanding more of the lads over the last few weeks, and in these last two games we’ve definitely got more.

“As staff we won’t get carried away, though, and certainly the manager won’t, but it’s starting to look like the team are working harder and harder for each other.

“That’s all we can ask for in our situation.

“The back four defended brilliantly, we had strikers coming back to head balls away in the last minute when the team was desperate, so there were lots of positives.

“As I say, we shouldn’t get carried away because we shouldn’t be in this mess at all.

“It was just good for us all to see the lads pulling together to get a good result.”

The match was decided just past the half-hour mark of a generally tight encounter at Wrexham’s famous old Racecourse Ground.

Chambers registered the all-important winner as his attempted clearing header was only directed past his own stunned ‘keeper Rob Lainton.

Aside from that, there were chances created for both sides, but a resolute defensive effort from the visitors meant Sheridan’s grafters crucially returned home with the spoils.

Crossley added: “We should have kept a clean sheet against Fylde.

“We conceded really late on, but it’s all about the result here again.

“I like to turn negatives into positives, and at Wrexham it was an all-round hard-working performance from all the team.

“The manager was finding it difficult to pick a team who could go out and win a game of football, but whoever is in the team now, they have to work hard to stay there - it really is as simple as that.”

Chesterfield and Wrexham face each other again on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round at the Proact (1pm).