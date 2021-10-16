James Rowe.

Goals from Jeff King and Nathan Tyson put the Spireites in control at half-time against the National League North hosts.

Liam Mandeville added a third and Stefan Payne grabbed a fourth from the penalty spot at the Tameside Stadium

“It was a very strong performance, we managed the game superbly,” Rowe said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is really good to get a clean sheet on the road again to back up the Southend performance and to get the same scoreline is impressive no matter who you play.

"I have just seen some of the results and there are always cup upsets and we wanted to make sure that it was not going to be us today.

"We minimised shots on our goal, we defended the 18-yard box from their set-plays and long throws.

"As the pattern came out I thought we controlled the play and scored different types of goals so it was a pleasing afternoon.”

Another positive was the four different goalscorers and first strikes for King and Payne since signing in the summer.

Rowe said: "It shows that the training is going well.

"Credit to my coaching staff as well on the physical output of the players, I thought we looked stronger and fitter than the opposition today and that is credit to the lads’ professionalism as well.

"It is really pleasing as a manager to have these headaches in your team selections.”