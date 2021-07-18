Thirteen players were released at the end of June and four more have since departed, while seven new faces have come in.

More incomings and outgoings are expected before the National League season gets underway on August 21, with the Spireites heading to Aldershot Town for the opener.

Rowe took to social media after Saturday’s 3-2 pre-season friendly defeat to Alfreton Town.

Spireites manager James Rowe.

“Perfect for us to finish off a hard week with some minutes,” he posted on Twitter.

"Everyone is working hard and will be going into games tired until the midway point of pre-season.

"(George) Carline, (Gavin) Gunning, (Fraser) Kerr and (Curtis) Weston are still nursing their injuries from last season which we have to be patient with.

"(Manny) Oyeleke, (Jack) Clarke and (Danny) Rowe have struggled with illness this past week.”

The boss, who also thanked Alfreton for their ‘super hospitality’, added: "As we continue to stride forward I am very pleased with our recruitment this summer. Ins and outs. Everything is planned and only in the mindset of improving the team.

"Taking forward nine of the starting 11 in our play-off fixture (last season) will serve as a great base to work from.

"This group is focused and grafting to be fully up to speed play for the club come August 21.”