James Rowe had to sit in the stands after receiving a four-match touchline ban.

The Spireites manager was sat in the stand for the goalless draw against Wealdstone and will have to do the same for three more games.

When asked by the DT why the ban came about, Rowe said: “It was at the Bromley game at home. We obviously had two clear penalties that were not given, amongst other decisions that I was not too happy about, so I let my feelings known to the referee.”

On having to watch from the stands, Rowe added: “It is a different level of watching it obviously but not a level that I like. I like to interact with the players, we are still in a learning process, so it was difficult for me being so far away from the sideline. However, that is the way it is and I have got to get on with it. It can’t be used as an excuse.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe was in touch with his first-team coach Danny Webb throughout the game and he joked: “Poor Danny has probably got an earache and he probably needs a 24-hours rest in bed!”

The Wealdstone draw was not without incident, Josef Yarney had a goal ruled out after Adi Yussuf was adjudged to have handled the ball and Town had what looked like a decent shout for a penalty for handball turned down.

When asked about the disallowed goal for handball, Rowe said: “I haven’t seen it but it is not a surprise is it?

“It doesn’t go for us at all at the moment so we will keep ploughing on.

“Thirty-three games, I haven’t had a penalty, so maybe I will get a penalty in the 34th game, who knows.”

Yussuf was booked soon after the handball incident and Rowe felt he had to take him off at half-time and bring on Marcus Dinanga.

“I was really concerned about the officiating so I didn’t want to give the opportunity for him to be dismissed,” Rowe added.