Defender Adam Lewis has become Chesterfield’s second signing of the summer after agreeing a deal.

The 25-year-old was most recently at Morecambe, making 52 appearances last season. He scored once and provided seven assists for the Shrimpers.

Lewis started his career at Liverpool and signed his first professional contract in 2019 – making his debut in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town.

Whilst at Anfield, he had loan spells at Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Newport County.

The versatile full-back has also played for England at U16, U17, U19 and U20 level.

Lewis expressed his joy at completing the deal, saying: “I’m just delighted to get it over the line.

“I know a lot about this club, I know the manager and Gary Roberts really well.

“I played against Chesterfield last year when I was at Morecambe. They are a great team; they passed the ball well, and I think it suits me.”