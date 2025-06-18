Chesterfield make former Morecambe full-back Adam Lewis their second summer signing

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:21 BST
Defender Adam Lewis has become Chesterfield's second summer signing.placeholder image
Defender Adam Lewis has become Chesterfield's second summer signing.
Defender Adam Lewis has become Chesterfield’s second signing of the summer after agreeing a deal.

The 25-year-old was most recently at Morecambe, making 52 appearances last season. He scored once and provided seven assists for the Shrimpers.

Lewis started his career at Liverpool and signed his first professional contract in 2019 – making his debut in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst at Anfield, he had loan spells at Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Newport County.

The versatile full-back has also played for England at U16, U17, U19 and U20 level.

Lewis expressed his joy at completing the deal, saying: “I’m just delighted to get it over the line.

“I know a lot about this club, I know the manager and Gary Roberts really well.

“I played against Chesterfield last year when I was at Morecambe. They are a great team; they passed the ball well, and I think it suits me.”

Related topics:MorecambeChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice