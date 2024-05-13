Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield have made a big statement of intent with the signing of striker Paddy Madden.

The 34-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Spireites.

He scored 22 goals in all competitions as he captained Stockport County to the League Two title this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward leaves the Hatters on a free transfer after the two parties ‘could not come to a satisfactory agreement.’

Paddy Madden. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

In total, he scored 65 goals in 157 appearances, leading them to two titles in three years from the National League to League One.

The Irishman is Stockport’s 10th highest goalscorer in their history.

As well as Stockport, he has also played for Bohemians, Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town.

Throughout his whole career, he has scored 226 goals in 662 appearances.