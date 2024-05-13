Chesterfield make big statement of intent with signing of Stockport County title-winner and captain
The 34-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Spireites.
He scored 22 goals in all competitions as he captained Stockport County to the League Two title this season.
The forward leaves the Hatters on a free transfer after the two parties ‘could not come to a satisfactory agreement.’
In total, he scored 65 goals in 157 appearances, leading them to two titles in three years from the National League to League One.
The Irishman is Stockport’s 10th highest goalscorer in their history.
As well as Stockport, he has also played for Bohemians, Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town.
Throughout his whole career, he has scored 226 goals in 662 appearances.
Madden becomes Chesterfield’s second summer signing already after attacker Kane Drummond joined from Macclesfield last week.
