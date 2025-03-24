Chesterfield made a loss of £3.3m in the season they won promotion back to the Football League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s accounts for the 2023/2024 financial year, ending June 30, have been published ahead of the AGM on April 4, where there will be a vote on a share issue. The accounts marked the end of the community trust’s three-year ownership before Phil and Ashley Kirk became the majority shareholders.

The Spireites won the National League title in style in this period, with the crown clinched a year ago on March 23 against Boreham Wood in front of a record crowd at the SMH Group Stadium. A number of other records for wins and goals scored were broken along the way as they finally ended their six-year stay in non-league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But promotion did not come cheap, with several high-profile players like Will Grigg, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs, who had all had excellent careers playing higher up the football pyramid, coming through the door. They still signed young and hungry players, with James Berry bought from Macclesfield for around £100,000 and who has since been sold to Wycombe Wanderers for ‘many times the original cost.’

Chesterfield won the National League title last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In his notes, chairman Mike Goodwin said: “The annual accounts do show a significant loss, but it was not a secret that the aim was to regain our Football League status and that would mean investment both in the playing staff and the stadium. This approach was supported by Ashley and Phil Kirk and that investment has meant the change in ownership to reflect the input of capital.”

Off the field, significant investment went into improving the stadium with new floodlights, sound system, a big screen, pitch surrounds and dugouts, while the training ground has had new pitches and accommodation added and improved.

Season ticket sales are now at record levels and an average attendance of 8,500 is the best for 50 years. Now the club is in the Football League, a proper recognised academy is back in place, which has a category four status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current 2024/2025 season has seen Chesterfield ravaged by injuries, which has been acknowledged, but they still have a chance of making the play-offs if they can make up a seven-point gap in the remaining nine games.

Looking ahead to the future, director John Croot wrote: “In terms of judging performance, we would want to see the turnover rise each year. The turnover in 2024 increased by £1,021,110, an increase of 22% on 2023. However, any rise should be matched by a move towards break-even. We are looking at more business away from matchdays and greater commercial partnership opportunities. That said, our primary business is football, so having increased our season ticket numbers to 5,400 from fewer than 2,800 before the trust took over is significant. The aim will now be to maintain that level of regular support. Match-by-match sales have continued to be strong, and it is hoped this will continue with developments to enhance the matchday experience and to engage with the wider community.”

Key figures from the accounts:

Turnover up from £4,577,466 to £5,598,556

Gates and season tickets up from £2,100,993 to £2,614,693

Wages and salaries up from £3,510,413 to £4,532,745

Gross profit up from £3,965,490 to £4,781,668

Administration expenses up from £6,204,218 to £8,036,188

Loss for financial year up from £2,146,218 to £3,312,427