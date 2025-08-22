Paul Cook says the decision to let Paddy Madden leave Chesterfield was made earlier in the summer.

The striker, 35, was a statement signing from Stockport County a year ago after his goals fired the Hatters to promotion to League One. He joined on a free transfer, penning a two-year deal, but he has now gone on loan to Accrington Stanley until the end of this season, which will then see his contract expire.

Madden made 29 appearances last season, scoring five goals, in a campaign which was stop-start due to injuries. With Will Grigg and new arrival Lee Bonis rotating for the lone striker role, and with Ronan Darcy and Armando Dobra options in the ‘10’, Madden’s game-time was likely to be limited. He did not feature in pre-season and has only made one appearance this campaign, which was on the opening day.

"I wish Paddy well, really wish him well, he has come back and trained ever so hard,” Cook said. “We made the decision in the summer on the basis of last year, that it had probably not worked out for Paddy and ourselves. I think Paddy going to Accrington is great for Paddy and great for Accrington. It gets Paddy playing football, it gets his mojo back going, and he is a great lad. He trains ever so hard and he really wants to play so hopefully it is really good for both. We have strengthened in those areas and we have brought players in where Paddy’s game-time would have been less and obviously that is not great for Paddy or ourselves.”

Another outgoing is Bailey Hobson. The midfielder signed from Alfreton Town two years ago but he has never been able to establish himself in the team and has had loans at Barnet and Kidderminster Harriers. The former Sheffield United youngster has now joined Brackley Town in the National League North until January.

"The challenge to Bailey was to go and play football,” Cook added. “Go and be the best player on a football pitch. Go and make a name for yourself where other teams are phoning us for him. I can’t speak highly of him enough as a lad.”